Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Oct 04, 2025, 19:21 IST | Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 19:21 IST
ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Will rain play a spoilsport in IND-W vs PAK-W World Cup clash in Colombo?

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Will rain play a spoilsport in IND-W vs PAK-W World Cup clash in Colombo? Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

So far, the 'Women in Blue' have an upper hand over Pakistan, defeating them across all 11 outings. However, before the key clash gets underway, the weather gods have different plans for this high-voltage clash.

India Women will take on Pakistan Women in game six of the ICC Women's World Cup on Sunday (Oct 5) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India started their World Cup campaign with a convincing victory by 59 runs over Sri Lanka, whereas Pakistan had to face a humiliating defeat at the hands of Bangladesh women. So far, the 'Women in Blue' have an upper hand over Pakistan, defeating them across all 11 outings. However, before the key clash gets underway, the weather gods have different plans for this high-voltage clash.

Will rain affect the World Cup clash?

Fans in India and Pakistan are concerned as Colombo is experiencing thundery showers, light winds, and a 70 per cent chance of rain. On Saturday (Oct 4), the World Cup clash between Australia Women and Sri Lanka Women was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rainfall.

According to BBC Weather, heavy thunderstorms are expected during the first hour of play, with overcast skies predicted for the entire match duration. If the rain continues, the game faces a strong possibility of ending in a washout.

What will happen if Ind-W vs Pak-W ends in a washout?

In rain-affected ICC ODI matches, umpires try to ensure a result by reducing the number of overs, with a minimum of 20 overs required per side. They also use any extra time available on the same day to complete the game. However, if both teams are unable to play at least 20 overs each, the match is called off. Since it is a World Cup league game, there is no reserve day and both teams will have to share a point.

IND-W vs PAK-W: Head-to-head records

The history between India and Pakistan Women in ODIs heavily favours the Indian team. The two sides have faced each other 11 times in ODIs, with India emerging victorious on every occasion.

