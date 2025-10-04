/India-W vs Pakistan-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Head-to-head record in ODIs

India Women will face Pakistan Women in game six of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, (Oct 5). India enters the match on the back of a convincing 59-run win over Sri Lanka in their opening game, while Pakistan suffered a heavy seven-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in their World Cup opener. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will aim to continue their winning momentum, while Pakistan will be desperate to register their first victory of the tournament. Before the key clash gets underway, here are the head-to-head records to watch out for.

IND-W vs PAK-W: Head-to-head records

The history between India and Pakistan Women in ODIs heavily favours the Indian team. The two sides have faced each other 11 times in ODIs, with India emerging victorious on every occasion. Their most recent clash came in 2022 at Mount Maunganui, where India secured a 107-run win.

India’s biggest victory in terms of runs came in 2008 with a 207-run win, while their biggest win by wickets was a 10-wicket triumph, achieved in both 2006 and 2008. The first ODI encounter between the two sides took place in 2005 in Karachi, with India winning by 193 runs.

For this World Cup clash, both teams have named their squads with a mix of experienced campaigners and young talent. India Women’s squad features Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, and others.

Pakistan Women are led by Fatima Sana, with key players including Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, and Nashra Sandhu in the squad.

INDW vs PAKW squads

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Shree Charani