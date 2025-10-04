/IND-W vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

India Women will take on Pakistan Women in game six of the ICC Women’s World Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday (Oct 5). India are coming off a convincing 59-run win, while Pakistan were outplayed by Bangladesh Women, losing by seven wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will look to keep their winning momentum going, while Pakistan will be desperate to open their account in the tournament. As the high-voltage clash between India Women and Pakistan Women approaches, here’s a look at the weather forecast and live streaming details for fans in India.

Match Details

Tournament: ICC Women's World Cup 2025

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match: IND Women vs PAK Women

IND Women vs PAK Women Date: 5 Oct, 2025

5 Oct, 2025 Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Time (IST): 3:00 PM (IST)

Add WION as a Preferred Source

IND Women vs PAK Women Live Streaming: How to Watch ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match online and on TV

As IND Women and PAK Women get ready to face off at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch all the action live.

Where to watch the IND Women vs PAK Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live stream in India?

The IND Women vs PAK Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch the IND Women vs PAK Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live telecast on TV in India?

The IND Women vs PAK Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

IND Women vs PAK Women Weather Forecast: Will rain affect the World Cup clash?

Overcast conditions are expected in Colombo with temperatures around 31°C and humidity making it feel warmer. Light southwest winds at 9 km/h, along with a high chance of rain and passing showers, could make conditions challenging for both batters and bowlers. The moisture and cloud cover might offer an early swing to the seamers.

When and where will the IND Women vs PAK Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The IND Women vs PAK Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on 5 Oct 2025. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

When will the toss for the IND Women vs PAK Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?