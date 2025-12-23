/ICC Women's T20I bowling rankings: THIS Indian all-rounder claims no.1 spot. Know who

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Tuesday (Dec 23) moved up one spot to become the world no. 1 T20I bowler for the first time in her career in the latest ICC Women’s T20I bowling rankings. The 28-year-old now has 737 rating points. Deepti played the first T20I of the five-match series against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (Dec 21), where she picked up one wicket for 20 runs in four overs. India won the match by eight wickets and her strong bowling performance helped her to reach the top of the T20I bowling rankings. Australia’s Annabel Sutherland slipped to second place, just one rating point behind her.

Another Indian player, Arundhati Reddy, also improved her position in the T20I bowling rankings, moving up five places to 36th after the Sri Lanka match. In batting rankings, Jemimah Rodrigues made big progress among T20I batters, climbing five spots to reach ninth place.

She is now part of the top 10 T20I batters, along with Indian teammates Smriti Mandhana, who is third, and Shafali Verma, who is tenth.

In the ICC Women’s ODI rankings, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt returned to the no. 1 position after South Africa ODI series against Ireland. Smriti Mandhana, who had recently taken the top spot, dropped to second.

