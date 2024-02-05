ICC U19 world cup IND vs SA semi final Live streaming: When and where to watch match live on mobile, TV

IND vs SA U19 World Cup Semi-Finals: India and South Africa will be facing each other in the first semi-final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday, February 6. The U19 World Cup 2024 has advanced to the playoff stage, with South Africa, Australia, Pakistan, and India - the top four teams in each group, confronting each other in the final stage of the month-long competition.

When is the India vs South Africa match? - Date

India vs South Africa will be played on February 6.

When will the India vs South Africa match start? - Time

The ICC U19 World Cup 2024 India vs South Africa semi-finals will start at 1:30 PM IST

Where will the India vs South Africa match take place? - Venue

India Vs South Africa U-19 World Cup will be played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Where to watch the Live Streaming of India vs South Africa match?

The ICC U19 World Cup 2024 India vs South Africa semi-finals will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Where to watch the Live Telecast of India vs South Africa match?

The ICC U19 World Cup 2024 India vs South Africa semi-finals will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India and can be watched live on Star Sports Network.



India vs South Africa, Semi-Final, Squads:

India squad: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari

South Africa squad: David Teeger, Juan James (c), Martin Khumalo, Tristan Luus, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, Ntando Zuma