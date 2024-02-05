Former England batter Alastair Cook lauds young Shubman Gill for 'carrying pressure of India on shoulders'

Former England opener Alastair Cook has termed India's Shubman Gill as a 'serious talent' after the youngster scored a sublime century on day 3 (Feb 4) of the second Test against England in Vizag. Gill's hundred came at a time when the batter was facing a lot of criticism for not being able to convert starts into big scores. His 104, however, showed the promise and talent the youngster possesses.

"Gill played beautifully. He has serious talent… and there was probably quite a lot of pressure on his shoulders. At the World Cup [in India], all the billboards were of Kohli, but he’s the next one they want to step into his shoes," said Cook while speaking to TNT Sports.

"That’s a big thing to have the pressure of a country the size of India on your shoulders. As a young talent, that’s something that the likes of Tendulkar and Kohli have dealt with… and he now has to learn to deal with it," the former England skipper added.

Gill's century helped India post 255 in their second innings, which coupled with their first innings lead of 143, gave England a daunting target of 399 runs to win the second Test match. England are already ahead 1-0 in the five-match series but winning in Vizag would require a miraculous effort from the visitors.

The batter, however, did not take field on day 4 due to a finger injury as informed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Gill had hurt his right index finger on day 2 of the Test but, the injury doesn't seem much concerning as Gill batted beautifully on the way to his third Test hundred and the first in 11 months.