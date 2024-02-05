IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill lauds support from Rohit Sharma, coaching staff after century on day 3

India batter Shubman Gill has lauded support from skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid along with batting coach Vikram Rathour to keep believing in him. Gill's comments come after he ended a 11-month drought with a century on day 3 (Feb 4) on the second Test against England in Vizag. Gill's innings gave India a substantial lead in the second innings, setting the visitors a target of 399 to win the match.

"The support I've got from Rohit bhai and Rahul [Dravid] sir and especially Vikram [Rathore] sir as well. They are the ones who have always kept me motivated and always believed in me. And when you have guys like that motivating you, you are always going to be on top of your game," said Gill at the press conference after the end of play on day 3.

The batter also spoke about his slump in Tests and said that it is 'part and parcel' of the game.

"I think that's part and parcel of the game. You do well and everybody's going to applaud you. You don't do well, everybody's doing to… But I think the important thing is to be able to know what you're going to do when you go into bat. I'm someone who likes to see the situation, play according to the situation and take chances and I think play percentage cricket," added Gill

Gill, who got out after scoring 104, credited his century to staying true to his method of scoring runs so far.

"It's very important to stay true to who you are and how you've got runs. Sometimes when you're trying to be over-defensive or over-aggressive and try to be something that you're not, then you are prolonging those innings and you're sometimes not able to get out of that shell. And that was my thinking going into this Test match. I'm going to play the way I've played before," noted Gill.