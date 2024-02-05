IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill to not take field on day 4 due to injury, informs BCCI

India batter Shubman Gill will not be taking field on day 4 (Feb 5) of the second Test in Vizag against England due to a finger injury, informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Gill had hurt his right index finger on day 2 of the Test but didn't feel any problem while batting on day 3 of the Test where he scored a century to take India ahead in the game.

"Shubman Gill hurt his right index finger while fielding on Day 2. He won't be taking the field today," the BCCI said in a post via X. The injury, however, doesn't seem much concerning as Gill batted beautifully on the way to his third Test hundred and the first in 11 months.

Gill's century helped India post 255 in their second innings, which coupled with their first innings lead of 143, gave England a daunting target of 399 runs to win the second Test match. England are already ahead 1-0 in the five-match series but winning in Vizag would require a miraculous effort from the visitors.

England veteran James Anderson, however, was confident of England being able to chase the target on day 4 itself.

"It makes it very clear to everyone that we will try to do it tomorrow. I know there are 180 overs left in the game, but we will try to do it in 60 or 70,” Anderson said at the press conference after day 3.

“That's the way we play, and we saw that tonight with Rehan [Ahmed] going out and playing his shots. He wanted to get out there and chase those runs down, even tonight. We have set our stall out, tomorrow will be no different, we will play the same way we have the last two years," he added.