/ICC reschedules Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 to February window

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rescheduled the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy to Feb 2027, following decisions taken at its Board meeting in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Originally scheduled for June-July, the tournament will now take place from Feb 14 to 28, however, the ICC did not provide a specific explanation for the revised schedule. In a statement released on Monday, ICC Chairman Jay Shah said the discussions in Ahmedabad reflected the governing body’s focus on strengthening governance, administration and the global development of cricket.

“Our discussions in Ahmedabad have reinforced the ICC’s commitment to governance, administration and the growth of cricket globally. From women’s cricket and emerging nations to the management of franchise competitions, today’s discussions and decisions aim to ensure that cricket remains fair, competitive, and exciting for fans worldwide," ICC chairman Jay Shah said in a statement on Monday.

First announced in 2022, the Women’s Champions Trophy will be played in the T20 format and the new dates create a partial overlap with New Zealand’s white-ball tour of Australia, which runs from Feb 27 to Mar 7 and includes six limited-overs matches.

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According to ESPNcricinfo, Cricket Australia is evaluating possible options after being informed of the scheduling change.

Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy introduced

The ICC also confirmed the launch of the Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy in 2026 as a pilot event featuring 10 teams. The competition will include five full member nations and five associate member teams, selected based on rankings and previous Women’s T20 World Cup qualification performances.

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Qualification pathway for Women’s T20 World Cup 2028 approved

During the meeting, the ICC Board also approved the qualification structure for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2028, which will be hosted by Pakistan. Under the existing arrangement, India’s matches in the tournament will be played at a neutral venue.

The 12-team event will grant automatic qualification to 10 teams and will include the top eight sides from the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup, the host nation if it has not already qualified and the next highest-ranked team in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings as of 6 Jul, 2026.