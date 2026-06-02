/How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi planned his historic 776-run IPL season months in advance

Rajasthan Royals batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi revealed that scoring 700 runs in IPL 2026 was a personal milestone he had set for himself before the season started, after the teenage prodigy swept the major individual honours following a record-breaking campaign. Although Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully defended their IPL crown with a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, it was the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi who emerged as the standout performer of the tournament.

The young batter finished as the leading run-scorer of the season with 776 runs, securing the Orange Cap. He was also named the Most Valuable Player and Emerging Player of the Season. In addition, he claimed the Super Striker award with an astonishing strike rate of 237.31 and the Super Sixes award after smashing a record 72 sixes during the campaign.

Speaking in a video shared by the IPL on X, Sooryavanshi revealed that his remarkable season was driven by a target he had written in his phone before the tournament. "Actually, in my phone notes, I mentioned that I wanted to score 700 runs in the IPL. I still have it in my phone. After every match, I was writing the score below and the team I was playing against. That was my personal goal, and I achieved it," he said.

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The teenager also reflected on the significance of winning the Orange Cap, admitting it was once something he could only dream about while watching IPL matches on television. "It feels good when I watch matches on TV. I used to see that a player got an Orange Cap. I used to think that at least I should touch it and see how it is. But God has done all this for me. He has given me a lot of blessings, and I am very grateful for this. It is a proud moment for me personally and for my family," Sooryavanshi said.

Despite his historic achievements, the youngster remained focused on further improvement and helping Rajasthan Royals mount a title challenge next season. "This year we made a very good comeback. Hopefully, next year we will play the final and win it. Personally, I am very happy that I achieved a lot and learned a lot. I will try to carry this forward next year," he added.