ICC rates IND-WI 1st Test pitch ‘below average’, venue receive one demerit point

The International Cricket Council (ICC0 – game’s governing body has rated the pitch used during the first Test between West Indies and India from July 12-14 at Windsor Park in Roseau in the Caribbean as ‘below average’. Former New Zealand captain and veteran Jeff Crowe, the match referee for that game, listed out the rating.

Following losing to Australia in the successive second World Test Championship Final at the Oval, the series against West Indies was India’s first for the new cycle. The two-match series began with a bang for the Rohit Sharma-led side that won the match by an innings and 141 runs.

Bowling first, India dismissed West Indies on a paltry 150, with Ravi Ashwin picking a five-for and Ravindra Jadeja returning with three wickets. In their reply, India posted a mammoth 421 for five declared as debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal notched his maiden Test century. The lifeless surface on offer made both seam-bowling and batting tough for everyone.

India then wrapped up the proceedings inside the third day, dismissing West Indies for 130 in their second innings, thus winning the match by a huge margin. While Jaiswal won the Player of the Match, seasoned campaigner Ashwin, picking seven for 71 in the second innings, finished with 12 wickets.

After ICC’s verdict, the venue will receive one demerit point, while Cricket West Indies can appeal against the decision. For that, they need to explain to the ICC why such a below-average was prepared in the first place.

Meanwhile, the pitch used in the second Test in Port of Spain also received just an ‘average’ rating.

Jay Shah invites members for India-Pakistan tie

BCCI’s secretary, Jay Shah, is said to have invited the presidents and secretaries of all state associations for the marquee India vs. Pakistan clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

As per a report in the Times of India (TOI), the letter reads,

"The anticipation is heightened by the knowledge that the Narendra Modi Stadium is slated to stage the marquee match between India and Pakistan on October 14, a Saturday. This match, with its historical significance and fervent following, is an embodiment of the spirit of cricket and camaraderie that unites nations and fans across borders. In the light of this, it is my distinct pleasure to extend a heartfelt invitation to each of you to be a part of this momentous occasion."