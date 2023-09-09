Bruised Andrew Flintoff makes first public appearance since suffering injuries in car crash late last year

England legend and two-time Ashes winner Andrew Flintoff made his first public appearance during the Cardiff ODI between England and New Zealand on Friday. Flintoff, who suffered broken ribs and facial and jaw injuries during a car crash in December last year while shooting for BBC’s Top Gear, continues to recover as he returned to England’s backroom staff for an unofficial, unpaid role for the four-match ODIs.

Following his accident, Flintoff was airlifted from Dunsfold Park Aerodrome to hospital, where his treatment began. Though the veteran all-rounder attended several days of the summer Ashes as a spectator, he managed to shield the extent of his injuries from the camera.

Known to be good friends with Robert Key – England Men’s Cricket managing director, Flintoff returned to the public eye for the first time in nine months. Arrived at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff overnight, Flintoff was donning the England bucket hat and chatting with players sitting on the dressing-room balcony.

He was also involved in minor fielding drills during England’s eight-wicket loss against the Kiwis in the first ODI.

England ODI skipper Jos Buttler, who played alongside Flintoff during the early phase of his career, commented on Flintoff's health, saying he has resumed doing some cricket stuff, and it’s great to have him around the group.

Though he didn't get into details, Buttler revealed Flintoff was brought in for a specific purpose, and players are happy to pick his brains.

"He's been starting to do some stuff in cricket," said Jos Buttler. It's just great for him to be around.”

He's obviously an England legend, and it's just nice to have him around the group," Buttler added. "He's not been brought in with any specific role, just to be around and observe. A few of the lads can pick his brains a little bit, and he's settled in really well," Buttler said of Flintoff.

Flintoff’s involvement is not expected to go beyond this four-match series, while he will not travel to India with the World Cup-bound squad for the World Cup, which begins on October 5.

England - the defending world champions, will face last-time finalists New Zealand in the curtain-raiser in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, after hanging his boots from cricket, Flintoff tried his hand at other sports like Boxing and even worked as a broadcaster and a commentator on an occasional basis.