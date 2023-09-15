ICC ODI Rankings: India climb to 2nd spot, Pakistan slip to 3rd position following Asia Cup crash out

Team India rose to the second spot on the ICC ODI Rankings following their incredible twin wins in the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan Team slipped to the number three position after going down against Sri Lanka in the virtual knockout clash in Colombo on Thursday. While India reached the finals on Sunday, Pakistan got knocked out of the tournament.

Australia leads the team rankings in the ODIs with 118 rating points, with India on 116 and Pakistan on 115. England, which is hosting New Zealand in the four-match series, is fourth on the chart with 103 points, while the Kiwis sit in the fifth position with 102 points to their name.

South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh acquire the next three spots. Afghanistan and the West Indies are the lowest-ranked teams in the top ten.

Meanwhile, the top two sides - Australia and India, will square off in the three-match ODIs before the World Cup 2023, starting September 22, while their CWC match is scheduled on October 5 in Chennai.

Pakistan slip in lead-up to CWC 2023

Pakistan - the ranked number one ODI side ahead of the start of Asia Cup 2023, slipped on the ICC rankings table following their sluggish outings in their last two Super Four matches. While they beat Bangladesh convincingly in their first game, Pakistan suffered an embarrassing 228-run loss at the hands of India in a two-day rain-hit marquee clash in Colombo.

In their virtual knockout game against Sri Lanka on Thursday, the game went to the wire, where Sri Lanka chased down 253 with two wickets in hand, crushing Pakistan's hopes of reaching their maiden final against India in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan will next participate in an ODI game during the World Cup warm-up matches that begin on September 28.

India look strong as CWC approaches

The Cricket World Cup 2023 is around the corner, and the hosts look like the side to beat. With KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan grabbing their chances with star performances in this ongoing Asia Cup, the middle-order debate looks set to be over.

Besides, Shreyas Iyer closing in on attaining full fitness also comes as a blessing for the Men in Blue, who aim to end the trophy drought with a World Cup win on home soil this time.

