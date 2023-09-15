Massive support can be seriously encouraging: WI great Viv Richards backs India ‘to do well’ in CWC 2023

West Indies great Vivian Richards has backed Team India to 'do well' in the upcoming home ODI World Cup, which kicks off on October 05 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Richards, regarded as one of the finest batters of his time and a two-time World Cup winner, feels the massive home support will be extremely helpful for the Men in Blue.

Speaking to ICC, Richards said, "I fancy India, I have got a deep affiliation with India, that particular country in itself. I made my debut in India and I have a lot of sentimental reasons about that part of the world." He added, "So I will back India to do well, they have massive support you can never forget that when you have massive support it can be seriously encouraging."

Rohit Sharma-led India are in good form at the moment. In the ongoing Asia Cup, they became the first team to qualify for the final -- on September 17 (Sunday) in Colombo -- and will aim to win the continental tournament, which will boost their confidence heading into CWC 2023. In the upcoming ICC event, they will open their campaign versus Australia, in Chennai, on October 08.

India have a strong chance to shine in the upcoming World Cup. This will be the first-ever 50-over World Cup to be held entirely in India. The last time they co-hosted the marquee event was in 2011, along with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, when they ended the winners.

Will Rohit & Co. replicate their 2011 success? Only time will tell...

India’s 15-member World Cup squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE