/ICC Men’s ODI Rankings: India remain top-ranked side after annual update

India continued to hold the No. 1 position in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings, even after losing a rating point in the annual update issued by the International Cricket Council. Led by Shubman Gill, the team remains on top with 118 rating points, maintaining a five-point lead over New Zealand, who are placed second. The updated rankings comes at an important stage as teams begin their preparations for qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

In its official statement, the ICC said India retained the leading spot in the ODI rankings, ahead of New Zealand on 113 points, while Australia stayed third with 109 points.

“India remain at the pinnacle of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings after the latest annual update, leading second-placed New Zealand (113 points) by a narrow five-point margin, while Australia (109 points) retain the third place to round off the top three,” the ICC said in an official release.

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Although India’s rating dipped slightly from the previous update, they still enjoy a solid advantage at the top of the standings. South Africa moved into fourth place with 102 points, pushing Pakistan down to fifth on 98. Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and England kept their positions within the top eight, while Bangladesh remained ninth, ahead of the West Indies.

“The annual rankings update applies full weightage (100 percent) to matches played since May 2025, while results from the previous two years are given half weightage (50 percent),” the governing body added while explaining the revised calculations.

The latest standings have also intensified the battle for automatic qualification to the ODI World Cup 2027. Under ICC qualification rules, the top eight teams in the rankings as of 31 Mar, 2027 will earn direct entry into the tournament, joining hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe.

“The top eight teams in the ICC Rankings as of March 31, 2027 will secure direct qualification alongside hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, who have automatically qualified," the ICC added.

The ICC further noted that because South Africa have already secured qualification as co-hosts, the team placed ninth in the rankings could still qualify directly if the Proteas finish inside the top eight.