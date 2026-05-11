/Vinesh Phogat responds to Wrestling Federation amid comeback controversy

Olympian Vinesh Phogat on Monday (May 11) said that she would file a detailed response to the show-cause notice issued by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), while maintaining that she remains eligible to compete and plans to participate in the Senior Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda. In a post on X, Phogat confirmed that she had received the notice dated May 9 from the WFI and stated that, after consulting her legal team and advisors, she would respond to every allegation raised in it.

"However, I would like to clear up a few matters pertaining to the notice to the public. The WFI has misinterpreted the timelines of my sabbatical from sport and subsequent return to training and competitions. As opposed to the date stated by the WFI in their notice, i.e., June 26, 2026, I have been deemed eligible to return to official training and competition on January 1, 2026," she said.



"I have official confirmation from the International Testing Agency (ITA) the agency hired by the international federation UWW, the relevant international federation governing doping control for wrestling, pertaining to the same. Therefore, I am eligible to participate in the 2026 Senior Open Ranking Tournament at Nandini Nagar, Gonda scheduled for May 10-12, 2026," she added.

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Phogat said she has completed her registration for the event.



"I do intend to participate in the Tournament and mark my return to the mat in a competitive event," she said.



The wrestler also rejected allegations regarding participation in two separate weight categories during the 2024 selection trials at NIS Patiala.



"With respect to the whereabouts failure from September 2024, and the Missed Test from December 2025, I confirm that I have co-operated with the relevant result management authorities promptly, and that both events do not amount to anti-doping rule violations per the National Anti-Doping Rules, 2021 or the WADA Code, 2021," she said.

"The allegation that I violated various rules by participating in two separate weight categories at the 2024 Selection Trials at NIS Patiala is also false, as the Ad-Hoc Committee governing the WFI at that point of time was well aware of my participation and made no objection at such stage while allowing me to participate," she added.



Phogat said she would submit a detailed reply to the WFI within the prescribed 14-day period.



"I will establish my innocence and will continue my preparations as I approach my return to competition, and I look forward to the chance at representing India in the 2026 Asian Games and upcoming international events," the wrestler stated.

On May 9, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) served a detailed show-cause notice to three-time Olympian Vinesh Phogat, accusing her of indiscipline and alleged anti-doping violations, while also ruling her out of the upcoming National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda.

The federation listed four key allegations against the wrestler, including her failure to meet the weight requirement at the Paris 2024 Olympics, suspected breaches of anti-doping regulations, non-compliance with return-to-competition protocols after retirement and alleged irregularities during the selection trials conducted in Mar 2024.

The WFI termed Phogat’s disqualification from the women’s 50kg gold medal bout at the Paris Olympics a “national embarrassment”, saying she was responsible for maintaining the required weight standards throughout the event.

The federation further stated that if she failed to respond within the prescribed deadline, the matter would proceed ex parte and the further they would pass "such order(s) as it may deem fit."

The 31-year-old Indian wrestler had announced her retirement a day after failing to make weight for the gold-medal bout at the Paris 2024 Olympics. However, in December last year, she reversed her retirement decision, setting her sights on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.



Vinesh had made it to the final of the women's 50kg event at Paris 2024, securing her spot with a series of impressive victories. She beat Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki of Japan, 2019 European Championships gold medallist Oksana Livach of Ukraine and Pan American Games winner Yusneylis Guzman of Cuba en route to the Paris 2024 final.



Vinesh claimed gold medals at both the 2018 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in the 53kg category.