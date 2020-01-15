ICC awards: Ben Stokes, Pat Cummins and Rohit Sharma win the top awards

England all-rounder Ben Stokes won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for becoming the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year after an extraordinary 2019.

Stokes was ‘Man of the Match’ in World Cup finals in 2019. England won the World Cup for the first time. They were playing against New Zealand.

"A World Cup winner and scorer of one of the greatest Test innings of all time, Ben Stokes is the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the world player of the year. #ICCAwards," the ICC tweeted.

A World Cup winner and scorer of one of the greatest Test innings of all time, Ben Stokes is the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the world player of the year.#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/5stP1fqSAP — ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2020 ×

Pat Cummins has been awarded 'The Test player of the year 2019' after scalping 59 Test wickets in the year 2019. Pat Cummins is currently World Number 1 Bowler in Tests.

5️⃣9️⃣ Test wickets in 2019 💪



14 more than any other bowler 👀



Pat Cummins is the 2019 Test Cricketer of the Year 👏 #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/QDC4LW1oHl — ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2020 ×

India's Prolific ODI opener Rohit Sharma won ODI player of the year award. He denied his skipper Virat Kohli a hattrick as the Indian captain has consecutively won the award in 2017 and 2018.

5️⃣ #CWC19 centuries

7️⃣ ODI centuries in 2019



Your 2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year is Rohit Sharma.#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/JYAxBhJcNn — ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2020 ×

The Indian Skipper, Virat Kohli has been awarded "ICC Spirit of Cricket 2019" award.

Who remembers this gesture from Virat Kohli during #CWC19?



The Indian captain is the winner of the 2019 Spirit of Cricket Award 🙌 #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/Z4rVSH8X7x — ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2020 ×

Australian young gun, Marnus Labushagne wins big in his debut year. The run-machine has just played with 1,104 runs in 17 innings at an average of 64.94 in 2019. He is the highest run-getter in Tests in the year 2019. He was a very well deserved pick for the 2019 ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer.