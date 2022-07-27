'I wouldn't be surprised': Former India head coach Ravi Shastri on two IPL seasons in a year

The growing popularity of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the debate over the future of bilateral ODI cricket make former India head coach Ravi Shastri believe there is room for two IPL seasons in a year. Shastri feels IPL can be expanded two seasons in a year and the number of teams in the competition can be increased if there is a demand for more matches.

Shastri had recently said the overs in the ODI format should be reduced from 50 to 40 to make the format interesting. The debate over reducing bilateral cricket is intensifying and the issue has caught the attention of many ever since England all-rounder Ben Stokes' shock retirement from ODI cricket.

Several former cricketers and experts believe the future of ODI cricket is bleak and the format is losing its sheen. Many believe bilateral cricket should also be reduced keeping the packed schedule in mind as it has become difficult for three-format players to manage their workload.

BCCI has already approved a 10-week window from ICC for the IPL and is in discussion with the international body to have an exclusive window for the league. Shastri said he won't be surprised at all if bilateral cricket is reduced to have two seasons of IPL in a year.

"I think you might have two (IPL) seasons. I wouldn't be surprised at all. If bilateral cricket is reduced, you might well have a shorter format of the IPL in the latter half of the year, more like a World Cup format with a knockout that decides the winner," Shastri said on the Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club Podcast.

"The full competition with 10 teams could go to 12 teams in the future with the schedule stretching from one-and-a-half to two months," he added.

The former India head coach believes IPL's rise is proof that T20 cricket is the way forward and the expansion of the league will only result in the betterment of the game as IPL is now an industry in itself. Shastri feels franchise cricket should be encouraged over bilaterals as far as T20s are concerned with emphasis on having World Cup as the major event.

"I would be a little careful of the number of bilateral splits, especially in T20 cricket. There's a lot of franchise cricket that can be encouraged, whichever country it's in - India, West Indies, or Pakistan. You play fewer bilaterals and then you get together for the World Cups. So the emphasis on ICC World Cup events has become paramount. Then people look forward to them," said Shastri.

While IPL is arguably the best T20 league in the world at present, Australia, Pakistan, England and West Indies all have their ow domestic T20 franchise leagues where players from across the globe ply their trade.