The deafening silence speaks volumes: Majid Haq slams Scotland players after racism report

Scotland cricket has been facing criticism from all corners after an independent review found it to be "institutionally racist". The independent review SportScotland last year after former Scotland spinner and the country's second-highest wicket-taker of all time in ODI cricket Majid Haq alleged he faced racism and discrimination during his playing days.

The independent review was conducted by an organisation named Plan4Sport and it found that Cricket Scotland's governance and leadership practices were "institutionally racist". The Cricket Scotland board apologised and resigned a day before the findings of the report were made public.

During the review, several former and current cricketers, including Haq and his former teammate Qasim Sheikh were questioned. Haq and Sheikh had together alleged they were treated indifferently due to the colour of their skin and faced racial abuse during their playing days.

After the findings of the report were made public earlier this week, Haq took to Twitter to slam the current Scotland players for their 'deafening silence' on the matter. Recently, Aamer Anwar, the lawyer of Haq and Sheikh in the matter, took to Twitter to question the hypocrisy of Scotland players pointing out how they had taken a knee at the T20 World Cup 2022 in UAE last year.

“What was the point of Scotland ‘taking the knee’ at ICC T20 World Cup in 2021, when no white team member has chosen to say anything much or at all over the last few days on institutional racism @CricketScotland Silence is a not an option, anti-racism not non-racism," wrote the lawyer in a tweet.

"What was the point of Scotland 'taking the knee' at ICC T20 World Cup in 2021, when no white team member has chosen to say anything much or at all over the last few days on institutional racism @CricketScotland Silence is a not an option, anti-racism not non-racism," wrote the lawyer in a tweet.

Haq reacted to Anwar's tweet and called out the Scottish players for their continuous silence on the matter. The former Scotland spinner called the team's gesture of taking a knee at the T20 World Cup a 'tick box exercise' while stating that their silence on the matter speaks volumes.

“Looks like it was nothing other than a bit of virtue signalling & tick box exercise because the deafening silence from a lot of them speaks volumes. They might feel uncomfortable but their privilege is never having to think you’ll not make the team because of racism," Haq wrote.

"Looks like it was nothing other than a bit of virtue signalling & tick box exercise because the deafening silence from a lot of them speaks volumes. They might feel uncomfortable but their privilege is never having to think you'll not make the team because of racism," Haq wrote.

Haq, who made his debut for Scotland in 2006, played 54 ODIs and 21 T20I matches for the country in international cricket. He is the country's second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs with 60 scalps to his name and also has 28 wickets under his belt in T20Is.