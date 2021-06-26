I will try to play my best tennis against Novak Djokovic, says Jack Draper

Jack Draper is presently ranked 250th in the world, however, that number doesn't do equity to his ability. Jack Draper is only 19, yet he is among the top ten highest-positioned British male players, and many accept he will in the long run guarantee the best position in that rundown.

The teen represented Jannik Sinner and Alexander Bublik at the Queen's Club Championships last week. The way that he could outperform Jannik Sinner and Alexander Bublik in tie-breakers - known to be the most high-pressure minutes in tennis - shows that Jack Draper is honored with a lot of mental strength.

Novak Djokovic will start his Wimbledon 2021 mission against Jack Draper on Monday. Jack Draper is making his Grand Slam debut at SW19 this year, and the match against Novak Djokovic vows to be fantastic for the youngster.

Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper will open play on Wimbledon's esteemed Center Court, as custom directs that the first match on Center Court should highlight the reigning champ. Jack Draper, who has gotten a trump card for the grasscourt Major, addressed the press on Friday where he communicated his pleasure at confronting World No. 1 on an occasion he considers the greatest stage in tennis.

"I'm very excited to be playing on the biggest stage in tennis against Wimbledon’s defending champion and the World No. 1. Looking forward to getting out there on Monday. I really want to go out on the court and do my best."

The 19-year-old teenager proceeded to recognize the depravity of the task before him, however simultaneously flagged his expectation to set up a decent show against Novak Djokovic.

"It will be a very tough game, but I will try to play my best tennis and create a lot of problems for him," he added.

Jack Draper additionally has a decent forehand pass, which might actually hurt Novak Djokovic in the event that he charges to the net. In any case, the Brit's strike isn't as solid, and Novak Djokovic would hope to misuse that wing.

Regardless of whether he wins or loses, however, playing before his home group at a competition like Wimbledon will unquestionably be a critical clash for Jack Draper.