/'I will cherish forever:' Former India skipper MS Dhoni inducted to ICC Hall of Fame

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. This honour is recognition for Dhoni's excellence in the game for not only India but in world cricket. The news was shared by ICC on Monday (June 9). Dhoni remains the only the skipper to win all three ICC titles in limited overs - 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cp and 2013 Champions Trophy.

"It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever," said Dhoni on the honour.

Also Read - Sorry internet but selectors have someone else in mind for India’s ODI captaincy than Shreyas Iyer – Report

Dhoni is considered India's one of the most successful captains and his era is usually referred a golden period of Indian cricket when the team rose to no. 1 in Test rankings to go with both 50-over ICC titles.

As for his record, he played 90 Tests for India and scored 4,876 runs at an average of 38, hitting six hundreds and 33 fifties with a best of 224. He also the side in 60 of those 90 Tests and won 27 of them, lost 18 and drew 15.

In ODIs, he finished his career as one of the best finishers of the game - often guiding team to victory by taking the game deep. He played in 350 ODIs for India, scoring 10,773 runs at an astonishing average of 50 with 10 tons and 73 fifties - his best was 183 not out against Sri Lanka. He remained not out 84 times - the most by a batter in ODI cricket.

In T20s, Dhoni featured in 98 games for India and scored 1,617 runs at a strike rate of 126 with a best of 56.

As a wicketkeeper, Dhoni has 294 dismissals in Tests, 444 in ODIs and 91 in T20Is - all a record for India. Overall, his 829 dismissals are the third most in international cricket behind SA's Mark Boucher (999) and Aussie Adam Gilchrist (905).