'I will back my players': Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's fiery response on Deepti's run-out wins Twitter

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur came up with a fiery response when asked about Deepti Sharma's run-out of Charlotte Dean at the non-striker's end during the third ODI between the two sides at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Saturday.

Sharma ran Dean out midway through her bowling stride for backing up too far during the 44th over of England's run-chase. The on-field umpire went to the third umpire and Dean was deemed out at the end as India secure a 16-run victory in the third and final encounter to clean sweep the three-match ODI series 3-0.

The moment India claimed their first ODI series win vs England in 20 years



The moment India claimed their first ODI series win vs England in 20 years

Deepti Sharma ran Charlie Dean out at the non-striker's end in her delivery stride, to give India a 3-0 sweep and @JhulanG10 a victorious farewell #ENGvIND

Amid criticism from a host of former and current English players, including those commentating during the game, Indian skipper Harmanpreet was asked about Sharma's run-out at the post-match presentation. Harmanpree didn't mince her words and came up with a fiery response which won the internet.

The Indian skipper said Sharma didn't do anything out of the rules and that the dismissal is part of the game. Harmanpreet also affirmed she will continue to back her players no matter what.

"To be honest, I thought you will ask about all the 10 wickets which was not easy to take as well. It's part of the game I don't think we have done something new. It shows your awareness, what batters are doing. I will back my players, she hasn't done something outside the rules. At the end of the day a win is a win and we will take that," said Harmanpreet.

Indian Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's reply to the Run out



Indian Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's reply to the Run out

credits : willow tv hd#ENGvIND

The Indian skipper was lauded by many on social media for her brilliant response amid outcry from English players and the media.

Harmanpreet Kaur giving it back at the post-match presentation.

“I thought you will talk about the other nine wickets as they too were difficult to get. I will back my players.”



Well done, captain!#ENGvsIND — Prajakta (@18prajakta) September 24, 2022 ×

Harmanpreet

What an answer. Stunning.

Harmanpreet

What an answer. Stunning.

Shut up the pretentious english commentary team!

Good to see Harmanpreet backing Deepti without holding back and not being apologetic about it. Terrific!

The post match presentation of Harmanpreet Kaur makes me so proud as an Indian. The way she understood the situation and backing her player. You earned my respect @ImHarmanpreet

ICC had recently announced changes in its playing conditions, confirming that running out a batter on the non-striker's end will no more be called 'Mankading' and will be referred to as run-out. Despite the dismissal of Dean being a perfectly legitimate one, India have been facing criticism from many for not upholding the spirit of the game.

The likes of Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Nasser Hussain among others have criticised India for ending the game in a controversial fashion. However, the Indian fans have backed the team for winning the game while staying within the rules. With their 16-run win in the third ODI on Saturday, India recorded their first-ever clean sweep in ODI series against England away from home.