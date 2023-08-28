I want to get into the phase I was in before 2019 World Cup: Rohit Sharma ahead of Asia Cup, CWC 2023

The Indian Cricket Team captain Rohit Sharma opened up on his and his team’s preparation for the packed winter, including the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, home ODIs against Australia and the 50-over spectacle. The right-hander batter, alongside the Asia Cup squad, will fly to Colombo on August 30 for the six-team tournament, starting on the same date. India’s opening match is against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekele.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with PTI, Rohit said he is avoiding outside noise – positive or negative as he continues to prepare for the marquee event in India. Considering the pressure that comes along with the home World Cup (especially in India), Rohit knows what is at stake and is gearing up for the same accordingly.

The right-handed batter, who in the previous edition in England was the top run-getter with 648 runs, including hitting five hundreds, said he wants to be in the same space he was in before the 2019 edition. Rohit added he was much more relaxed and prepared well for the ten-team tournament that brought him results.

"I want to get into the phase I was in before the 2019 World Cup," Rohit told PTI.

"I was in a great frame of mind and prepared really well for the tournament. I was in good shape, a good mindset. I want to bring that back, and I have time to do that. Trying to recollect what were the right things that I was doing before the 2019 World Cup as a cricketer and as a person. I want to revisit that thought process of mine personally,” Rohit added.

'Winning a WC won't change me

With 44 international hundreds to his name across formats, Rohit is a veteran in the modern-day cricket setup and understands the nuances of being one in this cricket-loving country. Being around since the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007, Rohit has seen a lot of ups and downs in his 16-year career.

While he didn’t play in the 2011 World Cup, Rohit won two ICC trophies for India, including the 2007 T20 WC and the 2013 Champions Trophy in England.

With all eyes on the Indian Team and its players, Rohit said winning the World Cup won’t change him as a person, as he continues to remain the same and prepare the way he always does.

"A person can't change overnight with his success or failures," Rohit said. "I don't think one result or one championship can change me as a person. I have not changed as a person in the last 16 years, and I don't think anything needs to change on that front.”

"The focus will be on how I can achieve my goals in the next two months, for me and my team. A person can't change in a period of one or two months,” the Indian Captain added.