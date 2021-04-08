' I think in three recent series it was..': Pat Cummins picks Rishabh Pant as the 'most enjoyable cricketer'

Rishabh Pant's entertaining batting style has created a huge fanbase across the globe. The southpaw attempting daring shots against the world's best bowlers left the world stunned. KKR pacer Pat Cummins is another Pant fan.

Pat Cummins and Rishabh Pant shared the dressing room while their time at the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Cummins has faced Pant in plenty of Test matches too.

“As a fan, you always tend to enjoy someone who is playing a completely different game than everybody else. They are fearless, you look at them and feel geez wish I could do that as well, geez he was Brave. So, I think in three recent series it was Rishabh Pant,” Cummins told Australian seamer Joshua Lalor in a show called ‘Morton Someday’.

Joshua Lalor asked Cummins to name the cricketer he enjoys watching the most in world cricket right now. The Aussie pacer was quick to name Pant.

“You just got to say well done when someone plays like that, takes the game on and it comes off. You've probably got 50 other players who probably wouldn't have taken the game on like that. He's always good to watch,” Cummins added.

Pant had a prolific outing in the recently concluded Test series against Australia and England. He was instrumental in breaching the Gabba against Australia.