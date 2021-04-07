Riley Meredith, Shahrukh Khan: Surprise packages who can take IPL 2021 by storm

Take a look at surprise packages who can take IPL 2021 by storm:

Chetan Sakariya (Rajasthan Royals)

23-year-old Chetan Sakariya will play one of the vital roles for the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

The young bowler has had a great domestic season with the ball, scalping 28 wickets in 16 matches in the T20 format.

(Photograph:Twitter)