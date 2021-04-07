Riley Meredith, Shahrukh Khan: Surprise packages who can take IPL 2021 by storm

23-year-old Chetan Sakariya will play one of the vital roles for the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming Indian Premier League.
The young bowler has had a great domestic season with the ball, scalping 28 wickets in 16 matches in the T20 format.
Shahrukh Khan (Punjab Kings)
Shahrukh Khan is another player to watch out in the upcoming Indian Premier League. The 26-year-old hard-hitter was the part of the Tamil Nadu side that went unbeaten all season on their way to winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2021.
SRK made headlines when he smashed unbeaten 40 from 19 balls in the Quarter Final vs Himachal Pradesh. Khan will play for Punjab Kings for the upcoming IPL.
Ripal Patel (Delhi Capitals)
Delhi Capitals' Ripal Patel is another player that could grab attention. The 25-year-old made headlines at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Gujarat.
The batsman could bolster Capitals' batting attack in the upcoming IPL.
Riley Meredith (Punjab Kings)
Aussie pacer Riley Meredith joined Punjab Kings for the upcoming Indian Premier League. The 24-year-old, known for his ferocious speed, recently made his international debut and impressed everyone.
Him along with Jhye Richardson could bolster the bowling attack for Punjab Kings.
Ben Cutting (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Kolkata Knight Riders' Ben Cutting had a prolific Big Bash League. His aggressive batting made him one of the biggest hitters in the Australian T20 League. He will be one player to watch out for.
Kedar Jadhav (SunRisers Hyderabad)
Kedar Jadhav has been away from the picture for some time now. However, the Pune-based cricketer is very much capable of turning things around for the team.
He will feature for SunRisers Hyderabad in the upcoming IPL.
C Hari Nishaanth (Chennai Super Kings)
Chezhian Harinishanth is one of the batsmen to watch out for the upcoming Indian Premier League. The CSK young gun was the part of Tamil Nadu side that won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He played a crucial role in the campaign for Tamil Nadu as he smashed 246 runs at an average of 41 including an innings of 35 runs in the final.