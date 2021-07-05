'I think a lot will depend on T20 World Cup': Deep Dasgupta on captaincy debate

Virat Kohli is considered to be one of the most successful captains to lead the Men in Blue. The prolific batsman is India's most successful Test skipper after leading the team to 33 wins. However, with a win percentage of over 70 in ODIs and more than 65 per cent in T20Is, the Men in Blue still have failed to win an ICC Title under Kohli.

With a recent loss against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final, the pressure on Kohli's captaincy has significantly risen. Ahead of the T20 World Cup, there have been debates of change in leadership for the Men in Blue. Now, Deep Dasgupta has given his take on the debate.

"I won't say 'high time' but I would say Rohit is definitely an option. I think a lot will depend on the T20 World Cup because as of now it's very difficult. You have just 3-4 months ahead of you, you will change the captaincy, which will mean that the team will have to align with the style of the new captain," Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel.

"Even though Rohit has led the side before, there's a difference between a stand-in skipper and a full-time skipper because as the former you don't want to make too many changes. When you are a full-time skipper, obviously, you want to make changes because you want to run the team your way," Dasgupta said.

The 44-year-old cricketer-turned-commentator further stated: "I believe it will be unfair on Rohit, the team, and also Virat now just 3-4 months before [the World Cup]. But I think the T20 World Cup will be very, very important in that aspect, because if something goes wrong there then Rohit is one of the main contenders for that spot."