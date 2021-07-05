'Calling national side ‘B’ side is disrespectful': Deep Dasgupta on Arjuna Ranatunga's remarks

Arjuna Ranatunga's comments on Indian team management has caused quite some stir ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka series. Ranatunga criticised the Sri Lankan cricket board for hosting a "second-string Indian team".

"This is a second-string Indian team and their coming here is an insult on our cricket. I blame the current administration for agreeing to play with them due to television marketing needs," Ranatunga, had told reporters at his residence, according to news agency PTI.

Deep Dasgupta reacted to Ranatunga's comments and said that former Sri Lanka skipper's remarks were insulting for Team India.

"This particular statement is not fair. I do understand that some of the top players like Virat, Rohit, Bumrah, Pant aren’t there. But if you take them out of the equation, you see most of the players in Sri Lanka are capped players. By no stretch of the imagination I would call it a ‘B’ side,” Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel.

"Secondly, calling a national side a ‘B’ side is disrespectful. If you are representing your country, then calling that side a ‘B’ side is disrespectful. It means you aren’t giving those players due respect and you are pulling them down. Also, most of the capped players will play the matches, apart from someone like a Varun Chakravarthy who is uncapped,” Dasgupta continued to say.

“I have a lot of respect for Arjuna Ranatunga. I think he is one of the best captains I have ever seen. He has taken Sri Lankan cricket to great heights. But it is time Arjuna Ranatunga should focus on Sri Lanka cricket because that will help world cricket. The way Sri Lanka have been playing for the last few years, that doesn’t help world cricket. A strong Sri Lankan team will help world cricket,” Dasgupta concluded.

The Indian cricket team that will play in Sri Lanka will miss the services of skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and several senior players, who are currently touring in England.

Team India, for the very first time, decided to divide its squad into two teams. One team, with skipper Kohli and senior players, were sent to England for the WTC Finals and Test series against Root and Co. On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan was named the captain to lead the other team for a limited-over series, under coach Rahul Dravid. The team led by Dhawan has several new names.