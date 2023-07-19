'I still have to put that work in': Mohammed Haris on comparison with Suryakumar Yadav

Pakistan’s emerging batsman Mohammed Haris has broken silence on constant comparisons with Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav. The number one T20 batter in the world is regarded as Mr. 360 in India. Haris is sometimes compared to Yadav for his slightly unorthodox shot selection.

Reacting to the same, Haris said that the world should not compare both the batsmen as he is just 22 and Surya is 32-33 years old. “To reach that stage, I still have to put that work in,” Haris told Pak TV. Stating that both of them have their level, the Pakistan cricketer said he wants to make a name for himself as a 360-degree cricketer.

Is SKY the limit?

Mumbai-based star cricketer Suryakumar Yadav made his international debut for India in 2021 after fighting hard in domestic cricket and Indian Premier League. Since making his debut at the age of 30, he didn't waste his opportunities in most of the T20 cricket matches, regardless of the situation. Fans and former players celebrate him as India's Mr. 360, who hits fours and sixes with unimaginable shots no matter who the bowler is. Playing like that, he scored 3 centuries in T20 cricket and surpassed Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to become the world's number one T20 batsman in the ICC rankings and made India proud.

India vs Pakistan

The upcoming Asia Cup 2023 schedule will be released on Wednesday, and the two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, are set to face each other twice in this tournament. The official announcement will be made at 7:45 pm.

According to the report of Pakistani’s Express Tribune, the first group match between India and Pakistan is likely to be played on September 2, while the second match in the next round is expected to be played on September 10. Both the matches are likely to be held in Colombo or Kandy in Sri Lanka. The arch-rivals will face each other twice after the BCCI and PCB agree on a hybrid model. Although Colombo was the favourite to host India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 matches, another match could also be played in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

