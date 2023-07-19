Badminton: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth bow out in first round of Korea Open 2023

On Wednesday (July 19), India's ace badminton shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the Korea Open 2023. Sindhu, the two-time Olympic medallist, faced lower-ranked Yu Po Pai and lost in the opening round, going down by 18-21, 21-10, 13-21 to crash out of the event early in Yeosu, South Korea. Meanwhile, there was another disappointment for the Indian contingent as Srikanth also exited after losing his first-round match to former world number one Kento Momota 21-12, 22-24, 17-21.

Talking about Sindhu's game, the star shuttler could never maintain consistency throughout the contest. She conceded the first game easily and won the second before once again losing momentum in the third and final game. This was only the second loss for the 28-year-old to the World number 22 shuttler from Chinese Taipei out of six meetings on the tour.

It is to be noted that this was Sindhu's maiden competitive outing after she announced her association with new coach and former All England Open champion Hafiz Hashim (Malaysia). The ace shuttler was expected to return to her best in the Olympic qualification cycle, however, she bowed out of the Super 500 tournament without making any mark and this defeat could come as a jolt for the experienced campaigner for Paris 2024.

Speaking about Srikanth, the 30-year-old had an intense encounter with Momota. He took the early honours by winning the first game 21-12. Despite a confident start, he came second for failing to seize the big moments in the following two games. He had a chance to close the contest in the second game but Momoto capitalised on his opponent's missed opportunities and stretched the game to eventually come on top.

HS Prannoy, on the other hand, moved forward to the second round with a straight-game win over pre-qualifier Julien Carraggi 21-13, 21-17.

