Watch: Virat Kohli and other Team India players meet Brian Lara ahead of second Test against West Indies

The second match of the Test series between India and West Indies is scheduled to start from Thursday at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain. Ahead of the final Test match, star India batter Virat Kohli met former West Indies skipper Brain Lara on Wednesday. Kohli and Lara – two greats of the game -- appeared in one frame and a footage of their conversation became an instant hit on social media.

The official Instagram handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared footage, in which Kohli, along with Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, head coach Rahul Dravid can be seen interacting Lara. “When in Trinidad, you do not miss catching up with the legendary Brian Lara,” read the caption of the post.

Virat Kohli will play his 500th match

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is on the verge of reaching a milestone in the next game. In the second Test against West Indies, Kohli will play 500th international match of his career. Kohli has so far featured in 110 Tests, 274 ODIs and 115 T20I matches. Apart from this, Kohli also has a chance to surpass former India batter Virender Sehwag in terms of runs in Test cricket. Kohli has so far scored 8555 runs in 110 matches in Test cricket. Sehwag, on the other hand, has 8586 runs to his name in 104 Test matches. Virat needs only 31 runs to overtake Sehwag. Kohli produced a fine knock of 76 in the opening Test against West Indies.

Also read: When chess master Tani locked horns with tennis legend Roger Federer

India’s preparations for the second Test

After having a positive result in the first Test, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will now be eager to carry forward the brilliance in the final game of the series. Team India currently have a lead of 1-0 in the two-match Test series against the Caribbean opponents. "In Dominica (first Test venue), we had a clear idea when we saw the pitch and knew the conditions. Here we don't have clarity as there is talk of rain, but I don't think there will be drastic changes. But whatever conditions are available, based on that, we will make that decision,” Rohit was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda ahead of the final Test. Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was adjudged Man of the Match in the series opener for his superb knock of 171.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.