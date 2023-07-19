Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan: Saud Shakeel hits double century in his first away test

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel has created history by scoring a double century against Sri Lanka. He has become the first Pakistani batsman to score a double century while batting at number five, solidifying Pakistan's grip on the first Test in Galle. Sri Lanka was all out for 312 runs in the first innings. In response, Pakistan has scored 461 runs in first innings, taking a lead of 149 runs. Saud Shakeel’s double century remains the highlight of the innings.

A double century in his first away Test _



Saud Shakeel hits double century

Middle order batsman Saud Shakeel did wonders for Pakistan. Shakeel remained unbeaten after scoring 208 runs in 361 balls with the help of 19 fours. He has become the first Pakistani batsman to score a double century while batting at number five.

Saud Shakeel has also become the first Pakistani batsman to score a double century in Sri Lanka. Earlier, the highest score in Sri Lanka was 196 by Mohammad Hafeez. This was Shakeel’s first away Test, and the 24-year-old left-handed batsman left no stone unturned to make it a special one.

SL vs PAK Test

At one point, Pakistan lost five wickets for just 101 runs. After this, Saud Shakeel, along with the lower-order players, took his team to 461. Apart from Shakeel, Agha Salman scored 83, Nauman Ali scored 25, Shahin Afridi scored 09, Naseem Shah scored 06 and Abrar Ahmed scored 10 not out.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first, scoring 312 runs. In response, Pakistan scored 461 runs and invited Sri Lanka for the second innings. In the second innings, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and opener Nishan Madushka scored 20 and 52 runs respectively. Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva are at the crease as Sri Lanka leads by 10 runs on Day 3 of first Test.

