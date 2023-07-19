When chess master Tani locked horns with tennis legend Roger Federer

Tennis Champion Roger Federer spent his Monday afternoon playing chess with the ChessKid Ambassador, Tani. The Swiss legend was seated across from the chess prodigy, also known as FM Tanitoluwa Adewumi, in New York. However, this was not the first time Federer engaged with Tani in a chess game. Earlier this month, the duo played three games together. For those who don’t know, Tani played with a handicap. The chess prodigy had only one rook at his disposal. But despite having an advantage, the tennis star was unable to defeat Tani in their captivating chess matches.

Federer vs 12-year-old chess master Tani Adewumi in New York - wholesome content



Tani vs Roger Federer?

Since the beginning of their battle, Roger Federer said that he didn’t even think for a minute that he would defeat Tani. And likewise, the Chess master defeated Roger Federer thrice. For instance, one game concluded with Tani’s checkmate, as follows:

Tanitoluwa Adewumi vs. Roger Federer

1-0 Columbus Park, New York, July 2023

Roger Federer’s video series

The games played by Tani and Federer were recorded for Roger Federer’s new video series. For the unversed, the Swiss legend is starring in a video series called 24 Hours with Roger, where he is visiting his favorite cities across the world. And in his New York City feature, he shot videos of a chess battle against Tani. The video titled Meeting of the Masters is highlighted as the most entertaining episode.

While talking about his experience, Federer said that he was never nervous during his playing days but he was before sitting across the chess master. On the other hand, Tani expressed his calmness, saying that he wasn’t nervous at all. He also called Federer a humble individual and said that the Tennis superstar loves him because he had read about him. The chess master also revealed that Roger Federer advised him not to become overly proud of his achievements.

Who is Tanitoluwa Adewumi?

Tanitoluwa Adewumi is one of the five chess prodigies recommended by ChessKid to watch in 2023. His journey gained recognition after he garnered international attention following his autobiography My Name Is Tani was out in 2020. Born in Nigeria, Tani has been earning trophies since the age of 11. The chess master has also met other renowned athletes apart from Federer like Grant Williams and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

