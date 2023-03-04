'I miss you,' Sachin Tendulkar shares heartfelt message for Shane Warne

Legendary Indian cricketer and World Cup winner Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt message for master of spin Shane Warne, a year after his tragic death in Thailand. Tendulkar penned a heartfelt message for Warne on his official Twitter account on Saturday, March 4 as the world remembers the legendary spinner on his first death anniversary. The two greats of the game shared enormous moments on the field, but it was their off-field friendship that captured the spotlight.

We have had some memorable battles on the field & shared equally memorable moments off it. I miss you not only as a great cricketer but also as a great friend. I am sure you are making heaven a more charming place than it ever was with your sense of humour and charisma, Warnie! pic.twitter.com/j0TQnVS97r — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2023 ×

Taking to Twitter Sachin wrote, "We have had some memorable battles on the field & shared equally memorable moments off it. I miss you not only as a great cricketer but also as a great friend. I am sure you are making heaven a more charming place than it ever was with your sense of humour and charisma, Warnie!"

Shane Warne's death anniversary

While on a break away from broadcasting duties, Warne was found dead on the island of Ko Samui in Thailand on March 4, 2022. Cricket Australia (CA) recently paid their tributes to the great spin magician by naming the Australian Test Player of the Year award by his name, while the Boxing Day Test in December against South Africa also saw tributes pour in for the former Victorian star.

Warne's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) also paid their tributes to him by changing their social media profile pictures.

The Australian legend is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history with 708 wickets in 145 matches, behind only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan who scalped a tally of 800. Warne took 1,001 international wickets in total, having also picked up 293 in 194 one-day internationals.