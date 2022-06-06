'I have not followed Waqar Younis': Umran Malik reveals his 3 idols after comparisons with ex-Pakistan pacer

Young Umran Malik took the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 by storm with his impressive show for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Umran was awarded the Emerging Player of the Tournament award after troubling the batters with his raw pace throughout the tournament. The 22-year-old clocked over 150 kmph consistently and also bowled the second fastest delivery in the tournament at 157 kmph behind only Lockie Ferguson, who produced a 157.3 kmph thunderbolt against Jos Buttler in the IPL 2022 final.

Umran was roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad as a replacement for injured T Natarajan in IPL 2021 last year after impressing the team management as a net bowler for the franchise. He managed to play only a handful games in the IPL last year but did enough to convince the coaches of his extraordinary skills and talent.

The young fast bowler was retained by SRH ahead of the mega auction this year and went on to become a regular member of the playing XI this season. Umran rattled batters with his express pace and finished as the highest wicket-taker for SRH with 22 wickets from 14 matches. He also managed to earn his maiden call-up in the Indian team on the back of his impressive show in IPL 2022.

The 22-year-old has often been compared with former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis with many believing his action is quite similar to that of the Pakistan pace legend. However, Umran recently revealed he has never followed Waqar and that his pace-bowling idols are three Indian pacers.

“I have not followed Waqar Younis. I have a natural action. My idols include (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami and Bhuvneshwar (Kumar) bhai. I used to follow them when I was playing while coming through the ranks,” Umran said during Indian Express Idea Exchange.

While Umran shares the dressing room with Bhuvneshwar at Sunrisers Hyderabad and shares a great rapport with the senior Indian pacer, he might soon get a chance to play with both Shami and Bumrah for the Indian team. Umran has already set his sight on impressing for India in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa at home and wants to win games for his country.

“There’s no point getting carried away. If it is destined to happen, it will Inshallah. I want to do my best for my country. I have got an opportunity in these five (T20I) matches (against South Africa). My goal will be that we win all five matches, I perform well and single-handedly win those games for India," said the young pacer.

“Firstly, I am really grateful for all the love and respect that I have been getting from all over India. Relatives and other people keep coming home, it feels very good. I have been a bit busy after the IPL, but have not missed training and practice," he added.



