'I have no sympathy at all' - Michael Holding lashes out at Jofra Archer, questions ECB's 'bio-secure' protocols

England pacer Jofra Archer was excluded from the squad just ahead of the second Test as he was found guilty of breaching bio-secure protocols set by the England Cricket Board (ECB). Archer reportedly visited his home on his way from Southampton to Manchester before the second Test, which commenced on Thursday at the Old Trafford.

Former West Indies pacer Michael Holding has now slammed Archer for breaking the protocols while questioning ECB’s stance of allowing the players to travel to stadiums by their own cars rather than a team coach/bus.

Archer has now been asked to self-isolate and the English speedster will undergo two COVID-19 tests and if the reports come out negative then only he will be allowed to join the squad and be available for selection for the third Test.

Holding lambasted Archer for breaching team’s bio-secure protocols while adding he has no sympathy with Archer for his actions.

ALSO READ: In a COVID twist, Pak spinner Kashif Bhatti rejoins squad after testing negative

"I have no sympathy at all. I don't understand why people can't just do what is required," Holding said on Sky Sports.

"Talking about sacrifices - Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in a little cell and he did nothing wrong - that is a sacrifice," he added.

Holding also questioned the England Cricket Board for their 'illogical' bio-secure protocols.

"I just want to ask a few questions of the ECB and these protocols, though. I understand that protocols should be put in place but they should be a little bit more logical," Holding said.

ALSO READ: Can Pakistan defeat England in the Test series? Ramiz Raja gives his take

"Why aren't the England team travelling on a bus? If they have already passed the Covid test and everyone is together, they have six matches and are moving from one venue to another, why aren't they just all on a bus? Why are they allowed to travel by car? People need to just think a bit," he added.

England headed into the second Test trailing by 1-0 and the Joe Root-led side would be looking to get back to winning ways and equalize the series.

