I have given my 120% to RCB, will continue doing so as a player: Virat Kohli after final game as captain

Virat Kohli lost in his final game as the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as his side went down by four wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator of IPL 2021 on Monday (October 11). Kohli & Co. failed to defend the total of 138 runs to once again exit from the playoffs.

This was RCB's second successive playoffs appearance after the Kohli-led side had made it to the knockout stages last year as well. However, they failed to go the distance once again as Kohli's captaincy stint with the franchise ended trophyless at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony after his final game as the captain of the side, Kohli said he gave his 120% as the captain of the side and will continue doing so as a player now.

"I've tried my best to create a culture where youngsters could come and play expressive cricket. Its something I've tried to do in the India level as well. All I can say is that I have given my best. I have given my 120% to this franchise and will continue giving it as a player on the field," said the RCB skipper.

Kohli was appointed as RCB's full-time captain in 2013 and has led the side in nine seasons now. However, he failed to help RCB end their title drought with their best finish under Kohli coming in 2016 when RCB finished as runners-up after losing against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

Also Read: Virat Kohli reveals why he quit RCB captaincy: Didn't want to be dishonest towards my responsibility

Nonetheless, Kohli signs off as the most successful RCB captain in IPL so far with 66 wins and 70 losses in 140 matches, while four games ended in a no-result. He led the team to playoffs in the last two seasons besides 2016 when they reached the final.

The 34-year-old confirmed he will be playing for RCB next year and will remain with the franchise till the time he is active in the IPL as loyalty matters for him. Kohli has been with RCB since 2008 and is the only active player to have been with a single franchise since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008.

"It's a great time to regroup and restructure the franchise for the next three years. I will definitely (play for RCB). For me, loyalty matters and my commitment is with this franchise till the last day I play IPL," said Kohli.