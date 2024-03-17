'I had other things to think': Jurgen Klopp plays down rivalry with Man United ahead of FA Cup clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down the rivalry with neighbours Manchester United ahead of the crunch FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford on Sunday (Mar 17).

Speaking on the eve of the match, Klopp said he has had far more to worry about than the Red Devils during his stay on Merseyside, over the last nine years.

"I know the famous phrase with the perch but I had other things to think about than Manchester United when I came," said Klopp, referring to Alex Ferguson's pledge to knock Liverpool off their perch.

Notably, when Ferguson became the United boss in the 90s, Liverpool were the biggest team in England, sweeping trophies by the dozen every season. Ferguson took the pledge to knock the Reds off the perch and eventually took United to dizzying heights as Liverpool struggled to recreate the magic of its peak years.

However, after Ferguson's retirement and Klopp's arrival, Liverpool have once again become one of the top teams in Europe. The Reds have won everything there is to win under Klopp's tenure and would be hoping to repeat it all over again in the gaffer's final season.

"In my first year Leicester won the league, then Chelsea and Manchester City. So nothing (special plans) with Manchester United," added Klopp.

"It's not me to think about anybody else. If we face United, yes. If we don't, they can do what they want. I can't influence it. I couldn't start building by thinking, 'We want to reach there'. I had to go step-by-step."

Fierce rivals

The two rivals square up in the pivotal game as Liverpool aim to continue their quadruple ques. Meanwhile, united will be hoping to salvage their season by finishing with one trophy at least, having been knocked out of Europe and falling way behind in the title race.

United boss Erik ten Hag has also urged his players that they must “save their season together” by beating Liverpool in front of the home crowd.

“We have to save the season together,” the manager said. “We know we have to catch up in the Premier League. Now we have an opportunity to win silverware, the only opportunity is the FA Cup and we are only three wins away," he added.