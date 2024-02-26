'The most special trophy I've ever won': Jurgen Klopp ranks EFL Cup victory against Chelsea as top achievement

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was seen ecstatic on Sunday (Feb 26) evening after his side beat Chelsea in the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London. A 118th-minute winner from Virgil van Dijk saw the Reds run side out winners 1-0 in the final despite seeing a host of first-team players sidelined due to injury. Speaking after the monumental win over Chelsea, Klopp claims the win as a ‘special trophy’ where he had 10 players missing through several issues including star men Mohamed Salah and Alison. ▶️⏺️──────── 0:00/2:54



"What we see today is so exceptional," a beaming Klopp told a press conference post-match. "We might never see it again, these things don't happen in football. Apparently, you don't win trophies with kids, I didn't know that.

"It is easily the most special trophy I've ever won. It's absolutely exceptional. I wish I could feel pride more often, tonight that's the overwhelming feeling - nothing to do with maybe my last game at Wembley. It was how everyone contributed,” Klopp said after the match.

The match was full of controversies with two goals ruled out while Moisés Caicedo was lucky to be on the field for what looked like a red card challenge in the first half. The two teams were at a stalemate after the 90-minute mark where Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher produced some heroic saves. Just when the match looked like was heading for the third shootout between Chelsea and Liverpool in two years, the Reds managed to get the late winner.

For Liverpool, it was a heroic tale as they achieved glory with almost an entire XI not in action due to injuries. The Reds fielded James McConnell and Bobby Clark as well as Harvey Elliott (20) and Jarell Quansah (21) while Conor Bradley (20) had started the final in defence.