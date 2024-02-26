Cristiano Ronaldo lands in trouble for obscene gesture after Al Nassr's win over Al Shabab in Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has landed in trouble after his gesture during his side’s 3-2 win over Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday (Feb 25). Ronaldo, now in his second season with the Riyadh-based club is reported to have made an obscene gesture that could see him get sanctioned for a few matches. If proven guilty, Ronaldo could be a banned for few matches in the Saudi top flight and could be a major disaster for Al Nassr considering their position in the league table. Cristiano Ronaldo under investigation for alleged lewd gesture to Saudi league fans chanting 'Messi'



Saudi newspaper Asharq al-Awsat reported that the country's football federation had opened an investigation into the incident, but Al Nassr had not made any official comments…

Social media footage showed Ronaldo clutching his ear after the final whistle and then repeatedly coming with obscene gesture. It seemed that the action was aimed at the supporters of the opposition Al Shabab group. The video on social media also suggests that Messi chants were heard in the background who was Ronaldo’s long-term rival at the international level. The chants came from opposition fans of Al Shabab which provoked the five-time Champions League winner.

However, no television camera caught the incident which could see Ronaldo stay away from sanction. Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) has opened an investigation on the matter according to Saudi newspaper Asharq al-Awsat.

"The disciplinary committee is facing the biggest test. We will wait and see," Waleed Al Farraj, a prominent Saudi writer and television host, said on social media platform X.

"Everything has its limits, no matter how famous you are. This is how the major leagues are."

The match had a topsy-turvy ending as Al Nassr needed an 86th-minute winner from Brazilian winger Talisca to grab hold of three points. Talisca scored twice in the match along with Ronaldo in the 3-2 win where the latter had scored a 21st-minute penalty. The win saw Al Nassr close the gap on table toppers Al Hilal and is within four points of them, however, Ronaldo’s side has played one match more.