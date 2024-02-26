Manchester United legend Garry Neville has described Chelsea as "blue billion-pound bottlejobs" after their latest cup defeat on Sunday (Feb 25). Playing at Wembley Stadium, Mauricio Pochettino’s side lost 1-0 in the final after Virgil van Dijk scored a 118th-minute winner for Liverpool. After the match, Neville took a dig at Chelsea and their spending having spent more than 1 billion dollars on player transfers in the last two years. There's PLENTY of Carabao Cup winning content over on @LFCTV GO for you to enjoy Reds 🎥 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 25, 2024 × Neville blasts Chelsea

"In extra-time, it's been Klopp's kids against the blue, billion-pound bottlejobs," said Neville.

"Liverpool have been absolutely sensational," added Neville. "Those young players have been incredible. Klopp must be so proud.

After a string of controversial decisions in the match, it was the Reds who came out on top condemning Chelsea to their sixth consecutive domestic cup defeat on Sunday. The defeat means Chelsea will either have to win the FA Cup or somehow manage to finish in the top six of the Premier League to earn a ticket to European football next season.

“For Chelsea, I have no sympathy for them whatsoever. Mauricio Pochettino's players have shrunk. They have shrunk right in front of our eyes and in front of their fans."

The West London outfit are currently 11th in the Premier League standings and will need a remarkable performance in the final few weeks of the season to at least guarantee a seventh-place finish. However, Chelsea’s best chance of reaching European football next season will be to win the FA Cup where they are still going strong.

For Liverpool, it was a heroic tale as they achieved glory with almost an entire XI not in action due to injuries. The Reds fielded James McConnell and Bobby Clark as well as Harvey Elliott (20) and Jarell Quansah (21) while Conor Bradley (20) had started the final in defence.