'I don’t think we will ever see those glory days again', says Curtly Ambrose

Former cricketer Curtly Ambrose feels that it very well may be hard for West Indies to recover their brilliance days in light of the fact that the current crop of players likely don’t exactly comprehend what cricket means to the Caribbean public.

The West Indies ruled world cricket from the 70s to the mid-90s, caught hold of the initial two versions of the World Cup during this period. Be that as it may, their fortunes plunged definitely from the mid-90s, and they have not been a similar amazing powerhouse from that point forward.

Talking on Talk Sports Live, Curtly Ambrose bemoaned the absence of appreciation for the tradition of West Indies cricket among the current players.

“Most of the youngsters we have now probably don’t quite understand what cricket means to West Indians in the West Indies and abroad because cricket is the only sport that really unites Caribbean people.”

Explaining why he doesn't really accept that West Indies could be an extraordinary team once more, Curtly Ambrose said: “This is no disrespect to the players we have now because we have a couple of guys who have some quality in them and can become great, but what we have to understand is that I don’t think we will ever see those great, exceptional glory days again.”

He further added that West Indies could think that it's hard to create legends like Viv Richards or Michael Holding later on.

“It’s going to be difficult to find another Viv Richards or a Haynes and Greenidge, a Brian Lara, Richie Richardson, you know, a Malcolm Marshall, Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh, Michael Holding, Andy Roberts, and the list goes on and on, Clive Lloyd. It’s going to be extremely difficult to find those quality players again.”

“When we were the best team in the word, West Indians all over the globe could walk and boast about how good we were because we were the best, so it’s going to be difficult to see those glory days again. Yes, we can be competitive and climb up the ICC rankings and be a force to be reckoned with again, but those glory days, I don’t think we will see them again.”

West Indies are the reigning champs in the T20 World Cup; they additionally won the tournament in 2012. Be that as it may, they have battled to have an effect in ODIs and Tests over the most recent twenty years.

