'I don't think I stand anywhere near it': Glenn Maxwell on his Test career

Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell feels that his career in Test is over and is in fact preparing to continue his journey for the busy white-ball cricket that will include three World Cups in three years.

ALSO READ: 'We decided that we..': Jadeja reveals dressing room talks after Adelaide loss

The Aussie all-rounder has been a success in the limited-overs format but has failed to leave an impact in Test cricket. The 32-year-old last wore the baggy green cap back in 2017 against Bangladesh.

Despite India exposing holes in Australia's brittle middle-order after a 2-1 series defeat, Maxwell had no illusions about where he stood.

"I don't think I stand anywhere near it, to be honest," Maxwell told Australia's Herald Sun newspaper.

"They've got their idea of what they want. They've got guys in there at the moment who are very, very good first-class players.

"Cameron Green we can see is going to be an absolute superstar, Puck (Will Pucovski), Travis Head's on the bench averaging 40 in test cricket. "They've got more than enough."

In 2013, Maxwell made his Test debut against India and has only one century to his name against the same opposition. He scored it during the 2017 series.

He missed much of the domestic red-ball season because of his busy limited-overs schedule, which in turn weakened his case for a test recall.

"It's one of those things where sometimes it's a bit of a double-edged sword," he said.

"You'd love to put your name forward for higher honours, but at the risk of losing your spot in the one-day team it's not worth it."

Maxwell has been an asset to the Australians in the limited-overs cricket and his contribution will vital for the Aussies in the T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022 and the ODI World Cup in 2023.