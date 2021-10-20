'I don't like it': Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone reacts after refusing to shake Jurgen Klopp's hand

Clearing the air, Diego Simeone explained the reason for not shaking Jurgen Klopp's hands after Liverpool defeated Atletico Madrid 3-2 in a ferocious Champions League clash on Tuesday (October 19).

At the full-time whistle, when Klopp turned to shake hands with his counterpart, Simeone ran down the tunnel in frustration, Klopp then gave him a thumbs up instead.

When asked about the incident, Atletico Madrid boss said, "I don’t always greet after the game because I don’t like it. It's not healthy for either the winner or the loser. I think of it that way. But now, when I see him, I’ll greet him without a problem."

"It was a tough match against an opponent who has a great game, who usually wins matches by many goals. We did not start the match as we wanted and from the second goal we started the match we were looking for," Simeone added.

Watch the video here:

Haha I thought he’d just refused to shake hands, I didn’t realise Diego Simeone had literally sprinted off down the tunnel 😂 #ATMLIV pic.twitter.com/bhDX3l29of — James | #StayAtHome Is Optional;Please Be Sensible (@Autisticosaurus) October 20, 2021 ×

Liverpool boss Klopp was also asked about the snub, as during the post-match presentation, a journalist said that the German was 'angry'.

Klopp replied, "Why was I angry? I am not such an idiot that you can [ask a] little bit question here. I was not angry at all."

"Have a look. I can imagine you want to make a story out of that, but I wanted to shake his hand, he [Simeone] doesn't want it, he added.

"In that moment I can understand that, he was running inside. He's emotional, I'm emotional, and you are not a nice person because you want to make a story out of that. You said I'm angry, when was I angry? Now I am angry because of your question, come on," Klopp added.

When the journalist continued with his line of questioning, Klopp concluded by saying, "I'm now angry because of your question, come on."

During the match, Mohamed Salah continued his blistering run as he opened the score for The Reds at the Wanda Metropolitano. Within five minutes, Naby Keita's volley doubled the lead.

However, in the high-octane clash, Atletico fought back to level the score with Antoine Griezmann's brace but a clumsy challenge by Mario Hermoso on Diogo Jota gave Salah the chance to win the game from the spot.