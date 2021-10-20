'Culturally inappropriate': Newcastle urge fans to avoid traditional Arabic attire at games, release statement

Premier League club Newcastle United urged the fans to refrain from wearing "traditional Arabic attire" or "Middle East-inspired head coverings" at games as, after the Saudi-backed takeover, some fans were spotted celebrating in traditional robes and headdresses during the Premier League clash against Tottenham on Sunday (October 17).

Releasing a statement, the club stated: "No-one among the new ownership group was in any way offended by the attire of the fans who chose to celebrate in this way. It was a gesture that was acknowledged as positive and welcoming in its intent."

Earlier this month, Newcastle were acquired by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium and ever since the fans are in celebratory mode as the takeover has opened new doors for the club to grow. A number of supporters turned up in robes and head coverings for the home clash against Tottenham, the first game since the takeover.

However, the choice of attire faced backlash by a group of people on social media forums, and now, the club has also said that there is a possibility the dressing might be offensive to some people.

However there remains the possibility that dressing this way is culturally inappropriate and risks causing offence to others.

"There remains the possibility that dressing this way is culturally inappropriate and risks causing offence to others. All visitors to the club are, as always, encouraged to wear whatever is the norm for their own culture or religion, continuing to reflect the broad and rich multicultural communities and groups from which the club proudly draws its support," the statement added.

Equality and inclusion group Kick It Out are reportedly planning to offer educational workshops in Newcastle to supporters to explain how impersonating Arabs could be considered be racist or culturally insensitive.

Earlier on Wednesday, Newcastle announced that manager Steve Bruce had left the club by mutual consent, with his assistant Graeme Jones set to take charge on an interim basis.