'Education sessions' likely to be held for fans who welcomed Saudi owners with imitation headdresses

Following Newcastle United being taken over by the new Saudi owners, the club locked horns with the Harry Kane-led Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League face-off on Sunday (October 17). While the clash went down to the wire, where Tottenham beat Newcastle by 3-2, the Newcastle fans are now likely to go through 'educational sessions' on cultural offensiveness and stereotypes after they greeted their new Saudi owners with imitation headdresses.

Before the eventual result on Sunday, the exuberant fans of the top-flight club, which is now controlled by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), were seen dancing and rejoicing outside the St James’ Park along with waving the Saudi national flag; not pleasing a section.

It is believed that while the fans were ecstatic at the long-awaited stepping down of the unpopular former chairman Mike Ashley, some viewers put forward their concerns about cultural appropriation. On the other hand, others were apprehensive and left unimpressed to see the club's followers consuming beer along with adopting the iconography of a country.

As per reports in Sky Sports, the famous equality group Kick it Out is now contemplating "urgent talks" with the club due to the choice of attire being spotted around the stadium.

For the unversed, the English Premier League (EPL) had given its nod to the stunning and long-awaited takeover of Newcastle United, earlier this month, as the club is now officially under the Saudi ownership post Ashley's agreement to a whopping £305 million deal.

The under-performing club will hope to start a new era under the new owners and revive their fortunes going ahead in the EPL history. At present, the club finds itself at the 19th position following the 3-2 loss at the hands of Tottenham. They remain winless in eight encounters, with five draws.