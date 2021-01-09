'I decided to be bit more positive': Steve Smith on reports of him being out of form

Australian batsman Steve Smith's century in the third Test against has turned the odds in the favour of the hosts giving them a mammoth 197-run lead with eight wickets in hand by the of Day 3 at the SCG.

The Aussie batsman did not hold back from expressing his frustrations over the media for the constant discussion over his form as he failed to score big runs after smashing back-to-back hundreds in the ODIs.

Speaking to reporters at the virtual media interaction, he said: "I read a lot of things and plenty of people said I was out of form so it was nice to come back into form, if that's what you want to call it."

"I mean, it was only about three or four weeks ago that I scored two hundreds at the Sydney Cricket Ground. So yeah, it kind of just makes me laugh sometimes when people say that kind of thing," he added.

"I missed out in the first two Tests obviously and came back today and scored some runs and helped I guess put us in a decent position," he further said.

Indian spin wizard was seen toying with the Aussie in the series, however, Smith revealed on how he overcame the spin threat. "I decided to be a bit more positive. I think early on I hit him (Ashwin) over his head, sort of just put a bit of pressure on him," he said.

Smith smashed his 27th hundred in the longest format on Day 2 in the 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He smashed 131 runs to power Australia to 338 in the first innings.