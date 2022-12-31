'Hurt' South Africa aim to bounce back in Sydney Test; WTC points also on mind - captain Dean Elgar

South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar believes his team has it in them to stage a comeback in the final Test in Sydney, which begins on January 4th. After losing the first two Tests by significant margins, South Africa not only lost the series but have also slipped to the fourth position (PCT - 50.00) below Sri Lanka (PCT - 53.33) in the World Test Championship points table.

This leaves them in a dicey situation as if they lose another Test, their percentage would drop further and their chances of making it to the finals will slim down as well. For them to somehow remain in the race, they need to beat Australia at the SCG.

Talking about his side’s chances, captain Elgar said the team plays for the badge, and that every player will have to put up a massive effort to ensure the result goes their way.

"We are playing for the badge, playing for the pride of our team. We've got to believe we can still bounce back and put up a massive effort for the third Test,” Elgar quoted.

“Playing for pride is of the utmost importance for us going forward now. I'm sure there are a lot of guys hurting. I can tell you that," he added.

After the first Test at the Gabba, Brisbane that ended inside two days, for which the pitch also received a ‘below-average’ rating by the ICC, the next match – the Boxing Day Test was played at the iconic MCG, where Australia won the contest by an innings and 182 runs.

While Australia will miss the services of their premier pacer Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green in the third Test as both are out with finger injuries, the hosts have added spinner Ashton Agar and batter Matthew Renshaw to the squad as their replacements.