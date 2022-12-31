IPL 2023: 'Sharing dressing room with some big names will help me', says KKR new recruit Litton Das

Star Bangladesh batter Litton Das is looking forward to sharing the dressing room with some of the biggest names in cricket after getting picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 50 lacs at the IPL mini-auction in Kochi on December 23rd. Bagging his first IPL contract, Das feels picking up different players’ brains will only help him get better at his game – something that will boost his mental strength as well.

Talking to Sportstar about the cash-rich league, Bangladesh’s all-format batter said IPL is a massive platform and that a lot of high-intensity games are played there.

"IPL is a huge platform and you get to play in high-intensity games. Sharing the dressing room with some of the big names in world cricket will help me immensely because the more you get to know them, the better it is for you to pick their brains and learn a thing or two. Once you interact with them, it will help me better my game and boost my mental strength," Litton Das said.

Captaining for the first time in ODIs against India in the recently-concluded series, Litton helped his team win the One-Dayers 2-1. Though his leadership throughout the series was impressive, Das failed to convert his good starts into big scores on most occasions. In three matches played, he could score just 77 runs.

While during the Test series which India won 2-0, Das was among the runs for Bangladesh, putting up performances when the chips were mostly down. After Zakir Hasan, he was Bangladesh's second-highest run-scorer with 141 runs across four runs.

As the Bangla Tigers are now gearing up for 2023 with the Bangladesh Premier League, England and Ireland series slated to take place, Das feels for them to prosper Bangladesh need to begin well.

"Our dream is to grow as a team and fix the weak links, but I think that 2022 hasn’t been bad for us. We plan to start 2023 on a good note as it’s another action-packed year and I would not want to think too much about planning as it varies from series to series," Das said.

"We start the year with the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), then we have series against England and Ireland, so there’s a lot to play for and we hope to play to our strengths," he added.