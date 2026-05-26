/'Hungrier': Laura Wolvaardt backs Proteas to end ICC trophy drought

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt believes that the heartbreak of finishing runners-up in the last two ICC Women’s T20 World Cups have made their side even more "hungrier" to finally secure their first major ICC title. She also expressed excitement over the return of experienced fast bowler Shabnim Ismail, who has come out of retirement for the upcoming tournament.

South Africa have suffered several near misses on the global stage in recent years, including appearances in three ICC finals across men’s and women’s cricket. In the women’s T20 World Cup, the Proteas fell short against Australia by 19 runs in the 2023 final held at home, before suffering another defeat to New Zealand by 32 runs in Dubai the following year.

Looking ahead to the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales, Wolvaardt said those setbacks have only increased the team’s hunger to go all the way this time.

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"Reaching back-to-back T20 World Cup finals has obviously been very special for us as a team, but I think it has also made us even hungrier to go one step further," Wolvaardt wrote in an ICC column.

South Africa also gained confidence from a convincing 4-1 T20I series victory at home against India ahead of the tournament. Wolvaardt described the series as an important challenge against one of the world’s top sides and said the performances highlighted the depth and resilience within the squad, with different players stepping up in crucial moments.

"The India series was another good test against one of the strongest teams in the world," Wolvaardt said.



"Winning that series gave the group a lot of confidence, but more importantly, it showed the ability and resilience within the squad. Players stepped up at different times and that is something you need at a World Cup," she added.

The skipper herself enjoyed an outstanding series, amassing 330 runs across five matches at a strike rate of 168.37, including one century and three fifties.

South Africa have also received a significant boost with the return of veteran pacer Shabnim Ismail. The 37-year-old retired from international cricket after the 2023 T20 World Cup but has decided to return for the upcoming event. With 297 international wickets and strong performances in franchise cricket, Ismail adds both experience and firepower to the Proteas bowling attack.

In T20 Women's World Cup 2026, South Africa have been placed in Group 1 of the tournament alongside India, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.