/IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 timing, squad, H2H & more

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 on Tuesday (May 26), with the winner earning a direct place in the final. Both sides finished the league stage on 18 points, but RCB claimed the top spot due to their superior net run rate. RCB have continued the momentum from their successful 2025 campaign, delivering consistent performances with a balanced squad under skipper Rajat Patidar. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, have relied heavily on their top-order batting strength, backed by a disciplined and effective bowling unit.

Ahead of the clash, here’s everything you need to know, including live streaming details, head-to-head stats and other key information.

What is the head-to-head record for the RCB vs GT clash in IPL history

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans have clashed eight times in the Indian Premier League, with RCB and GT level with four wins each.

Also Read - Rajat Patidar scripts history, becomes fastest Indian to achieve THIS milestone

What is the venue for the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1?

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala will be the venue for the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1.

When will the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1?

The RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 will start at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 p.m. IST.

Which channel will broadcast the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 in India.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (captain), Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan and Satvik Deswal